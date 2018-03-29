WGCI cancels Take Over Jam due to ‘specific safety and security concerns’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago radio WGCI announced it has canceled a concert event that was scheduled for Thursday evening at the Chicago Theater.

In a tweet, WGCI said The Take Over Jam was canceled "due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area."

Chicago police confirmed to WGN News that they advised the station to cancel the event for "public safety considerations." Police would not comment on the specific threat.

According to the Chicago Tribune, police received information that gangs were going to show up at the concert.

We have been advised by Chicago law enforcement to cancel tonight's #TakeOverJam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area. As a result, we regret that the event has been canceled. Ticket refund info can be found here: https://t.co/a9cT8zcTLt pic.twitter.com/fSpz4Yl1xv — WGCI (@WGCI) March 29, 2018

The event was scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Chicago Theater in downtown Chicago. Security officers lined the doors of the theater and turned people away. Several people showed up with tickets in hand, not knowing the show was cancelled.

Artists that were scheduled to perform include YFN Lucci, Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, Derez Deshon and Kash Doll.

The radio station said all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets bought at the box office will be refunded beginning Friday.