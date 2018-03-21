Ask WGN: Do you have a big (or small) question about something in Chicagoland? Get answers!

Posted 3:26 PM, March 21, 2018, by , Updated at 02:44PM, September 4, 2019

Do you have something you’ve always wondered about the people, places or things going on in your community, but never knew how to get answers? You’re in the right place (unless it’s weather-related, then ask Tom Skilling)! We’re looking for big questions about Chicago and the suburbs to answer on the WGN News.

Here’s how it works: share your name, question and contact information with us in the form below. If your question is selected, a WGN reporter will search for an answer — and you may even get a chance to be on TV as part of the story. Then we share the results with you, our viewers and our fans on social media. It’s that easy!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.