Power pop group Phil Angotti and the Idea performs live on WGN Morning News

Chicago native power-pop band Phil Angotti and the Idea bring their unique sound to the WGN Morning News. Fan can check out Phil Angotti's tribute show for rock-n-roll icons Pat Dinizio and Tommy Keene at The Elbo Room Friday at 8 p.m.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
