Power pop group Phil Angotti and the Idea performs live on WGN Morning News

Posted 12:10 PM, March 14, 2018, by
Chicago native power-pop band Phil Angotti and the Idea bring their unique sound to the WGN Morning News. Fan can check out Phil Angotti's tribute show for rock-n-roll icons Pat Dinizio and Tommy Keene at The Elbo Room Friday at 8 p.m.