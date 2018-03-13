Man shot by police officer in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer shot a person when responding to a "domestic situation" in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a Bridgeport home just before 12 p.m. on the 2800 block of South Throop by a woman who said she was being threatened by a man with a knife inside the residence.

When officers arrived, they were met by someone they identified as the victim, a woman, that led them to a second floor bedroom where they found a man with a cleaver-like knife. WGN was told the man was harming himself with the knife.

Police said the officers spoke to the man told him to drop the knife. When he didn't respond, police deployed tasers. Police said the tasers had no effect, or minimal effect, on him. An officer then fired a shot that hit the man in the leg.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition stabilized.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on desk duty for 30 days.

Police Involved Shooting - 2836 S THROOP. Domestic situation results in offender wounded by police after encounter with officers. PIO on scene. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/u9L3KllzEy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 13, 2018