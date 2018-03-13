Heavier snow showers may impact travel in portions of the Chicago area this afternoon/evening

Update 5:30PMCST…

Snow Shower movement is more south-southeast with the heaviest snow showers generally south of Chicago (see radar mosaic below). A few snowfall reports of three-inches have been received…

As of 5:30PM CST…

Wheeling…3.1-inches

O’Hare…2.2-inches

Midway…1.9-inches

Arlington Heights…3.0-inches

Schaumburg…0.8-inch

Peotone…1.1-inches

Downers Grove…1.6-inches

Update 4:05PM CST…

The band of snow shows signs of clearing to the north, as it moves south and east through the Chicago area. Most reports accumulations on grassy areas with wet to at most slushy roads and restricted visibility under heaviest snow showers. Added reports to those listed below…

Riverwoods, Lake Co IL…2.4-inches

Morton Grove, Cook Co…2.0-inches

Lagrange, Cook Co…0.8-inch

Update 3:40PM CDT…

Scattered snow showers continue across the Chicago area with heaviest snow up t 2-inches closer-in and south of Chicago (note radar mosaic below). Snowfall reports by 3:30PM CDT…

Northbrook (Lake CO, IL)…1.8-inches

Midway Airport…1.7-inches

O’Hare Airport 1.5-inches

A pool of colder air aloft embedded in the strong north to south flow down the length of Lake Michigan may cause extensive snow shower activity across portions of the Chicago area this Tuesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Primarily affected counties are Lake, Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee Counties in northeast Illinois and Lake into Porter Counties in Indiana (shaded areas on highlighted map).

The snow could restrict visibility and accumulate enough to make roads slick in areas under the heavier snow showers. Timing of these more intense snow showers looks to coincide with the afternoon/evening commute, so be prepared for the possibility of considerably slowed, potentially hazardous travel this afternoon/evening.