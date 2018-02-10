Author, Laura Vorreyer discusses new book on dog walking

Posted 9:59 AM, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:01AM, February 10, 2018
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Author, Laura Vorreyer joined us on set to talk about her new book, "The Pet Sitter's Tale."