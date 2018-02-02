Neil Diamond tribute band Super Diamond performs the 1970 hit "Cracklin Rosie" live on the WGN Morning News ahead of its upcoming show. Super Diamond will appear at the House of Blues in Chicago's River North neighborhood tonight at 8 p.m.
Super Diamond performs live on WGN Morning News
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Alec Benjamin Performs in Studio
-
Musical guest, Chelsea Bain performs ‘Gonna Feel This in the Morning’ live on WGN Morning News
-
Andrew Belle performs live on WGN Morning News
-
Pink diamond sells for more than $50M, setting world record
-
Doug Allen Nash performs Johnny Cash classic
-
-
Watch Matisyahu perform live on WGN Morning News
-
Elisa Latrice joins us for live holiday performance
-
Musical guest, James Reed performing live on WGN Morning News Show
-
Chicago’s own Grammy nominated gospel artist Todd Dulaney performs live
-
Doctors perform breast cancer surgery live on Facebook
-
-
Video shows fire department helicopter rescue people, dogs from mountain during wildfire
-
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski apologizes for homophobic comment
-
Tank crushes WGN live trucks during Primetime Special