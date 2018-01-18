Woman in custody after allegedly stabbing female relative in Wilmette: police

WILMETTE, Ill. — A woman is in custody after Wilmette police say a domestic incident sent a female relative to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police tell the Chicago Tribune that the woman’s wounds were not life-threatening.

The stabbing took place shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday in a home in the 1900 block of Highland Avenue.

The woman now in custody initially fled the scene, but police found her nearby in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue.

Police did not release the ages of the victim and the suspect, nor did they say if any charges have been filed.

