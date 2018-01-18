× Chicago on Orkin’s list of ‘Top 50 Bed Bug Cities’ — again

CHICAGO — Orkin has released their list for top 50 cities with bed bugs — and yes, Chicago is in the top 5.

The Orkin Pest Control company says Baltimore is No. 1 this year.

Chicago has topped the list several times in the past — but is ranked No. 3 this year.

The other cities in the top five are Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio.

Chicago still has its share of pests, however. The city earned the top spot on Orkin’s “rattiest cities” list in October.

For a full list, go to: www.orkin.com