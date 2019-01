This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 woman dead after North Riverside mall shooting RIVERSIDE, Ill. — One woman is dead after a shooting at a mall in Riverside, Ill. Maria Ruiz, 42, died after being shot at North Riverside Mall, 7507 Cermak Road, around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators said they believe the shooting was a domestic incident and are looking for one man. A teenage girl was also injured. The investigation is ongoing.

