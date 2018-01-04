× Lyft driver wrestles gun away during attempted robbery

CHICAGO — A Lyft driver was able to stop an attempted robbery by wrestling the weapon out of the suspect’s hand on the city’s South Side.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of South Saint Lawrence, when the driver picked up a passenger in the area.

The passenger then reportedly produced a weapon and demanded money.

Police say the weapon discharged when the driver tried to take the gun. The suspect was shot in the hand during the struggle.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be charged.