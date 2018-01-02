Lunchbreak: Mora Asian Kitchen Prepares Pancit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Lam, Executive Chef, Mora Asian Kitchen

Mora Asian Kitchen:

Oak Park: The Arts District, 201 Harrison St.

Bolingbrook: The Promenade; 627 E Boughton Rd.

Plainfield: 24108 Lockport St.

MoraAsianKitchen.com

Facebook: facebook.com/moraasiankitchen

Instagram and Twitter: @moraasianfusion

Pancit Canton recipe

Pancit, a noodle dish that symbolizes good luck

Serves 4 people

Sauce-

1 cup water

1 tsp hondashi

1 tsp achiote paste

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

10 oz Pancit noodles (after it's been cooked in hot water)

1.5 oz white onions

1 oz green beans

1.5 cup chopped Napa Cabbage

10 pieces 16/20 Shrimp

3 head baby bok choy

2 oz sliced lap cheong (Chinese sausage)

2 oz oyster sauce

7oz pancit sauce

Bring water to a boil. Add pancit noodle. Cook for 1 minute. Then strain it under cold water.

Combine all the ingredients for the sauce in a small pan and heat.

In a pan add oil. Then add the shrimps.

Once the shrimps are cooked add white onions, green beans, and lap cheong. Cook for 1.5 minute

Then add the noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, oyster sauce, and pancit sauce. Cook for additional 3 minutes. Make sure to toss the ingredients.