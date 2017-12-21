Midday Fix: Gifts made in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cory Jobe, Illinois Tourism Director

www.enjoyillinois.com/

Illinois Made Holiday Gifts

For the coffee lover:

Ipsento Coffee, Chicago

In Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood, this coffeehouse specializes in sourcing and roasting seasonal, craft varieties. Learn how to brew the perfect cup with Ipsento’s coffee wisdom classes.

Custom Cup, Springfield

This micro-roastery produces the freshest coffee with its small batch, custom order philosophy. Order a home delivery coffee subscription and enjoy four 12-ounce bags of coffee delivered directly to your door.

For the beer lover:

Tangled Roots Brewing Co., Ottawa

Craft beer rooted in simplicity and natural elements using Illinois made hops. Try Tangled Root’s Sieur De LaSalle Lager and Devil’s Paint Box, inspired by Illinois’ Starved Rock Country. Products available at select retailers; order Tangled Roots merchandise online.

Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery, Chicago

At Chicago’s first botanical brewery, experience beer made by nature. Toast the holidays with select brews including Fig Dubbel, Cherrytree Amaro, Snoochie Boochies and Sparkling Rose Ale. Available in 32oz or 64oz growlers.

For the wine lover:

Illinois Sparkling Co., Utica

Made using grapes that are 100% Illinois grown, this bubbly is an Illinois staple. With five varieties to choose from, these sparkling wines will elevate any holiday party. Available in store and online.

Galena Cellars, Galena & Geneva

One of Illinois’ oldest vineyards, Galena Cellars features more than 40 different wine varieties. Celebrate with friends and family with the limited edition Merry Merry Cranberry sparkling wine. Available in store and online.

For the whiskey lover:

Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., DeKalb

Choose from whiskey made from seed to spirit, grown on Illinois soil. Whiskey Acres sells rye farm-crafted whiskey, bourbon farm-crafted whiskey, farm-crafted vodka and farm-crafted corn whiskey. Available online and at select retailers.

Blaum Bros. Distilling Co., Galena

Handcrafted whiskey made with the best grains. Blaum Brother’s bourbon, gin, vodka and moonshine will satisfy every whiskey lover’s dream. Available online and select retailers.

For the chocolate lover:

Cocoa Blue Chocolates, Springfield & Rochester

Treat yourself or someone you love with the finest Dutch chocolate truffles, clusters and turtles made where Abraham Lincoln lived. Available in store and online.

Ethereal Confections, Woodstock

Artisan chocolate made from scratch without cutting corners. Satisfy your holiday sweet tooth with these irresistible truffles, meltaways and Ethereal’s signature inclusion dark chocolate bars. Available in store and online.

Katherine Anne Confections, Chicago

This Logan Square spot features hand-dipped truffles, soft honey caramels and marshmallows made from hand with only the best ingredients. Nothing says ‘happy holidays’ like a delicious cup of salted caramel hot chocolate, rated the best in Chicago. Available in store and online.

For the art lover:

Mississippi Mud Pottery, Alton

Hand-made pottery made along the Mississippi River. Give the gift of Mississippi Mud Pottery stoneware, like cups, plates and bowls, with one of a kind colors and patterns. Custom orders by phone.

Eshelman Pottery, Elizabeth

Just outside Galena, shop for functional, contemporary pottery with glazed and unglazed surfaces. Eshelman Pottery makes unique pieces, like sushi sets, butter dishes and boat bowls. All glazes are lead free. Available in store and online.

Prairie Fire Glass, Monticello, Champaign County

Handmade vases, bowls, jewellery and ornaments created by glass blowing. Gift a Prairie Fire Glass ornament this holiday season, the perfect decoration to accessorize your holiday tree. Available in store and online.

For the sports fan:

Homewood Bat Co., Homewood

Surprise the baseball fan on your holiday list with a customized Homewood Bat, made in Illinois. Each bat can be personalized and tested in Homewood Bat’s on-site batting cage. Order in person or online.

Heritage Bicycles, Chicago

Chicago-made, fully customized bicycles and accessories for eco-friendly transport. Made with American steel, Heritage Bicycle believes that bicycles are a lifestyle and each bicycle is created specifically for each rider. Order online or visit the store in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood.

For the fashionista:

Optimo Hats, Chicago

Hats for every occasion manufactured in Chicago with the finest quality materials around the world. Each Optimo Hat is precisely sized and custom made to suit every customer. A visit to Optimo Hats is an experience in itself.

For the cheese lover:

Marcoot Jersey Creamery, Greenville

Indulge in the highest-quality artisan cheeses made on a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm. Marcoot Jersey Creamery sells a variety of themed gift baskets with a wide variety of cheeses and meats. Available online.

Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, Champaign

Gift French inspired cheeses and Italian style gelato made using this Illinois dairy farm and creamery’s goat milk, guaranteed to melt in your mouth. Available at select retailers.