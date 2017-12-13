× Reporter Jamie Kalven won’t have to testify in Jason Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge rules today that an independent journalist will not have to testify in the murder trial of Jason Van Dyke.

Jamie Kalven was the first reporter to detail the Laquan McDonald shooting and the discrepancies between the Chicago Police account and witness accounts of his death.

Kalven and his attorney have been fighting a subpoena from the defense to reveal his sources.

In court today the judge squashed the subpoena saying the defense was seeking “irrelevant and privileged” information.

After today’s hearing Kalven said he is “relieved” by the judge’s ruling, but was prepared to go to jail to protect his sources.

Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder after video showed him shoot McDonald 16 times as the teen walked away with a knife in October 2014.

Kalven fought to get the video released more than a year after the shooting.

It sparked weeks of protests, the firing of police Superintendent Garry McCarthy and a severely critical report by the U.S. Department of Justice.