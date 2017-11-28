Chicago bakery loses 800 workers after immigration raid

CHICAGO — A Chicago bakery lost 800 workers to an immigration raid earlier this year.

Bloomberg reports that the Cloverhill Bakery on the Northwest Side, lost more than a third of its employees who didn’t have sufficient documentation.

The Swiss-based company makes hamburger buns for McDonald’s and other chains.

A spokesman said the bakery is struggling to replace staff, is facing pressure to raise wages, and has lost $21 million due to the disruption.