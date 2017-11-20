× Bears sign kicker Cairo Santos to replace Connor Barth

LAKE FOREST – It appears that Connor Barth’s run in Chicago has come to an end less than 24 hours after missing a potential game-tying kick against the Lions.

Per reports, the Bears have signed former Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos for the remainder of the 2017 season. He replaces Barth, who was placed on waivers.

The Bears confirmed the move around 12:30 PM on Monday. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune was the first to report the move.

Santos spent the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In that time, he made 84.8 percent of his kicks. He was surprisingly released by the Chiefs in September on an injury designation after dealing with a lingering groin injury.