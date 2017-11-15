Suburban superintendent accused of sexual harassment to resign in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- A suburban superintendent accused of harassing female staff members is expected to resign December 13.

Floyd Williams was accused of sexually harassing several female staff members at Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 and on Wednesday, the school board announced his resignation.

Williams has been on paid leave since October 17.

Through the terms of the deal, he will be paid through the rest of the school year which should come to a little less than his nearly $200,000 a year salary plus benefits. His benefits will end when his resignation becomes official on December 13.

The school board president said Williams denied making any comments that were sexual in nature.

Williams was also facing misconduct allegations at his former job as an assistant superintendent in Kenosha, Wisc. Published reports said he resigned that job for $7,000.

Williams was not at the meeting on Wednesday.

The assistant superintendent will take over until a replacement is found.

Read the school's full statement below:

November 15, 2017 At tonight’s meeting, the Des Plaines School District 62 Board of Education entered into a mutual separation agreement with Dr. Floyd Williams under which he resigns on December 13, 2017. The Board had received confidential complaints of inappropriate or offensive comments made to administrative colleagues that could be interpreted to constitute sexual harassment by Dr. Williams. There were no allegations made of inappropriate physical contact. To move forward with disciplinary action, including termination, based on such allegations would require witnesses to publicly come forward with specific charges and would be very costly to the District. Therefore, the Board engaged in comprehensive discussions with Dr. Williams regarding these issues and, as a result of those discussions, the Board and Dr. Williams have decided that a severance of the employment relationship is in the best interests of all parties. Under the terms of the separation agreement, Dr. Williams will be paid for the remaining workdays of the current school year. He will be on paid vacation through December 13, 2017 and will resign at the close of business on that day. He will receive payment for five (5) vacation days per the terms of his employment agreement and applicable state law. Dr. Williams’ insurance benefits will continue through December 13, 2017. Dr. Williams will not receive any other payments or benefits. This agreement will permit both the Board and Dr. Williams to avoid incurring substantial attorneys’ fees and court costs, as well as further disruption to the school community, which would be the case if these differences were not resolved in this manner. Effective immediately, the Board has appointed Associate Superintendent Dr. Paul Hertel to serve as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2017-2018 and the 2018-2019 academic years, leading the District’s academic and administrative operations. Since starting in the District in 2006, Dr. Hertel has served as Director of Human Resources, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, and, as of July 2009, Associate Superintendent. He has earned and maintains full licensure to serve as a district administrator and superintendent.