Teacher resigns amid allegations of sexual relationship with student

CHICAGO -- A female teacher at a Chicago charter school resigned amid allegations of a sexual relationship with an underage male student.

The school says there are “allegations of gross misconduct."

WGN News is not naming her because she has not been charged.

The teachers has been a high school teacher since 2014, according to officials from Horizon Science Academy Southwest.

Police say the allegations came to light after an underage male student told his parents he was having a sexual relationship with the teacher. The parents approached school officials who say they took this very seriously, immediately launched an internal investigation and contacted police and DCFS earlier this week.

The teacher was first placed on unpaid administrative leave and today she officially resigned from her position.

In a statement tonight, school officials said they’re working to support the school community and move past this unfortunate and isolated incident.

Chicago police say their investigation is ongoing.