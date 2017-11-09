CTA train hits car after woman tries to drive around crossing gate in Cicero

CICERO, III -- A CTA train plowed into a car when the driver reportedly attempted to go around the gate in Cicero.
There were no serious injuries. But, the gate and vehicle sustained significant damages.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday at the Pink Line station at 50th Avenue and 21st Place.
Police say the gate was down and flashing.
The driver and a male passenger allegedly tried to run-off from the scene, but were later caught.
Charges are pending a DUI investigation.
The driver and the train operator were treated for minor injuries.
The CTA's Pink Line service is back underway.
41.845588 -87.753945