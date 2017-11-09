CTA train hits car after woman tries to drive around crossing gate in Cicero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, III -- A CTA train plowed into a car when the driver reportedly attempted to go around the gate in Cicero.

There were no serious injuries. But, the gate and vehicle sustained significant damages.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday at the Pink Line station at 50th Avenue and 21st Place.

Police say the gate was down and flashing.

The driver and a male passenger allegedly tried to run-off from the scene, but were later caught.

Charges are pending a DUI investigation.

The driver and the train operator were treated for minor injuries.

The CTA's Pink Line service is back underway.

Crews working to repair 50th/Cermak crossing after CTA Pink Line train hit a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle reportedly went around the RR gates. pic.twitter.com/A1H0bTwhXK — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 9, 2017

CTA says normal service has resumed on the Pink Line.

Normal service on the Pink Line has resumed after an earlier collision with a vehicle near Cicero. — cta (@cta) November 9, 2017