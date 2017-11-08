× The Danny Trevathan Bears’ mystery? A calf injury

LAKE FOREST – One thing there have been few questions about over the past few weeks has been the unit coached by Vic Fangio.

Over their last three games – two of them wins – the Bears defense has finally delivered on its promise to produce more turnovers. They’ve gotten eight in the that period of time, including an interception against the Panthers by Danny Trevathan.

Coming off a serious knee injury at the end of last year and even with a suspension for targeting in October, Trevathan has stood out as one of the strongest overall defenders on the team. Yet during the bye week and early this week, he was their biggest question.

Last week and on Monday, the linebacker wasn’t seen during the open media availabilities. Without the requirement to do so from the NFL, John Fox didn’t address the linebacker’s status during the off week or to start the Packers’ week.

Finally on Wednesday, the mystery with Danny was solved: A calf injury.

Because of it, he’s the dreaded Day-To-Day and his status for Sunday’s game against the Packers is unknown.

In seven games in 2017, Trevathan has 52 tackles including two sacks and the interception against the Panthers. That included a 13-tackle performance against the Saints before his absence caused a bit of concern among Bears’ fans the last week.