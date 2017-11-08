Obama not picked for jury duty at Daley Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former President Barack Obama was greeted by fans and camera crews when he arrived at the Daley Center Wednesday morning to report for jury duty.

After less than two hours Obama's panel was not chosen and was dismissed for the day.

Like all jurors in Cook County, Obama collected a $17.20 paycheck for his service. He said the money will be donated to charity.

Obama isn't the first high-profile person to appear for jury duty in Chicago. In 2004, Oprah Winfrey was on a jury that convicted a man of murder.

