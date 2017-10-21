Reports: Cubs fire pitching coach Chris Bosio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When Theo Epstein addressed the media Friday, less than 24 hours after the Cubs were knocked out of the NLCS, he said he didn't want to comment on the makeup of the coaching staff just yet.

However, Epstein did say "rest assured, Joe will have every coach back that he wants back."

Although, Maddon said he expected all of his staff to return next season, multiple reports out say the Cubs have fired longtime pitching coach Chris Bosio.

The #Cubs have fired respected pitching coach Chris Bosio, and now could reach out to Jim Hickey,who's a top candidate for #STLCards opening — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 21, 2017

And so it begins... #Cubs fire pitching coach Chris Bosio — Lauren Magiera (@LaurenMagiera) October 21, 2017

Epstein hired Bosio in 2011, when Dale Sveum was managing the team. Bosio stayed on after Sveum was fired and served under Rick Renteria before Maddon inherited him.

Bosio's pitching staff was less than stellar playoffs, issuing 53 walks in 10 postseason games.

Epstein made a point Friday of focusing on fixing the Cubs free pass problem.

"We were 30th out of 30 this year in unintentional walk rate - the only team over 10 percent in unintentional walk rate - that's not acceptable. None of us feel good about that."

The Cubs still have not confirmed Bosio's firing but according to USA Today, the team may be reaching out to Jim Hickey - Joe Maddon's former pitching coach down in Tampa Bay - to replace him.