Chicago woman doused with nail polish remover in critical condition

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old woman from the Near North Side is recovering in the hospital after being doused with nail polish remover.

A fight broke out between the woman and a man in a home in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue Wednesday night.

Police say that’s when the man poured the toxic chemical on her, in what’s described as a domestic dispute. She inhaled the substance, causing respiratory distress and was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the man, also 59, was arrested. Police sources describe him as an “acquaintance” of the victim. They lived in the same building.