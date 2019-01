Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the Fall Season, the greatest time of the year, right? Well based on what Pat Tomasulo is hearing constantly, it must be. Hey, he loves layering and football as much as the next guy, but he thinks Fall is starting to get a LITTLE overrated.

And don't even get him started on "Pumpkin Spice" flavored (fill in the blank).

It's a NEW installment of "The Voice of Reason."

