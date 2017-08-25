Tauren Wells, a two-time GRAMMY® nominee, debuted his first solo EP, Undefeated, in 2016 with the impactful single of the same name and featuring Reach Records' rapper KB. "Undefeated" also served as the soundtrack for the internet-famous Dude Perfect’s “World Records Edition” episode on YouTube which, along with another Dude Perfect video featuring the No. 1 single "Love Is Action," has garnered more than 83 million views combined. Additionally, "Undefeated" is licensed by Fox Sports and heard regionally during NBA coverage. His current single "Hills and Valleys," has been watched more than 5 million times, averaging more than 45,000 views a day.
Tauren Wells performs his hit, “Hills and Valleys”
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
