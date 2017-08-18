WGN`s Dean Richards has your weekend movie reviews
Dean’s Review: ‘The Hitman`s Bodyguard’, ‘Logan Lucky’, ‘Aladdin – Chicago’
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Escape Room’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Vice’, ‘On The Basis of Sex’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’, ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’, ‘Mortal Engines’, ‘The Mule’, ‘Ben Is Back’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Favourite’, ‘Green Book’, ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Anna and the Apocalypse,’ ‘Dumplin’,’ ‘Roma’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Welcome to Marwen,’ ‘Bumblebee,’ ‘Second Act’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Front Runner,’ ‘Instant Family,’ ‘Widows,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’, ‘Boy Erased’, ‘The Girl in the Spider Web’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Creed II,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ ‘At Eternity’s Gate,’ ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’
-
Dean’s Reviews: Betty Buckley stars in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ at Oriental Theatre
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Hunter Killer’, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me’, ‘What They Had’, ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Halloween,’ ‘Beautiful Boy,’ ‘The Oath’