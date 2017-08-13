From The Tower: From Bears commentary and quarterbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Bears found themselves at the center of attention in the national landscape for more than one reason this weekend.

First it was because of the play of Mitchell Trubisky, the rookie quarterback who shined in his preseason debut in his first time on the field in the NFL. Couple that with Mike Glennon's poor play in the opener, some are calling for a quarterback competition already.

Meanwhile Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long along with his brother Chris were vocal about the violence breaking out in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia as a result of an Alt-Right Rally staged in the town this weekend.

Jarrett Payton talked with Josh Frydman about both of those storylines "From The Tower" at WGN Radio on Sunday. Watch their discussion in the video above or below.

Meanwhile the Cubs split their six-game series on the West Coast this weekend, taking 2-of-3 from the Diamondbacks in Phoenix this weekend.

Meanwhile there were conversations about balls and strikes, an ever-closing lead in the division and an injury to one of the best in baseball.

Jarrett and Josh discussed all of that in the video above.

Meanwhile the White Sox are in a race of their own - for the first pick in the MLB Draft.

They helped themselves, so to speak, this weekend when the lost 2-of-3 to the Royals at home. They sit in second-to-last in the MLB ahead of the Phillies, which is actually desired for the rebuilding team.

Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.