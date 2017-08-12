Annual Bud Billiken parade brings best of Chicago together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Along King Drive, the largest parade in Chicago and an end of summer tradition took place.

This is the 88th year for the Bud Billiken parade, a chance to celebrate.

Hundreds of thousands both in the parade and along the route stretching from Oakwood to the north, ending at Washington Park, a long parade.

Chance the Rapper was there giving out 30,000 backpacks for kids heading back to school.

WGN was also at the parade. The parade brought together the community and political foes alike to celebrate heading back to school.

Everything great about Chicago in one back to school parade.