Cubs bring out ‘Easy Rider’ costumes for trip to San Francisco

Posted 7:49 PM, August 6, 2017, by , Updated at 08:35PM, August 6, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

CHICAGO – After losing 9-4 to the Nationals on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs dressed up like bikers for their “Easy Rider” themed trip to San Francisco, Cali.

The team pulled on their leather vests and bandanas before heading out for the six-game road trip.

Anthony Rizzo was asked if the team could still have fun after the loss.

“My dog didn’t just die, man,” Rizzo said. “We lost one game. We’re going to have fun. We’re going to go four hours to California. We’re going to be all right.”

The Cubs take on the Giants Monday night.

 