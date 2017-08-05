Chance the Rapper performs at day 3 of Lollapalooza

Posted 7:59 PM, August 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10PM, August 5, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO -- There was no rain to worry about for day three of Lollapalooza.

People were excited about Chicago’s Chance the Rapper, Saturday’s headliner. He took the stage at 8:30 p.m.

The last day of Lollapalooza is Sunday and wraps up with Arcade Fire and then the cleanup begins.

The Chicago Office-Emergency Management said for the first two days there were more than 100 hospital transports and a dozen arrests.

Chicago police said they arrested a phone thief and recovered 60 phones that were stolen at Lollapalooza.