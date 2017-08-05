Chance the Rapper performs at day 3 of Lollapalooza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There was no rain to worry about for day three of Lollapalooza.

People were excited about Chicago’s Chance the Rapper, Saturday’s headliner. He took the stage at 8:30 p.m.

The last day of Lollapalooza is Sunday and wraps up with Arcade Fire and then the cleanup begins.

The Chicago Office-Emergency Management said for the first two days there were more than 100 hospital transports and a dozen arrests.

Chicago police said they arrested a phone thief and recovered 60 phones that were stolen at Lollapalooza.