Second City, Kate Hudson poke fun at Scaramucci’s departure

July 31, 2017
CHICAGO — The Second City as well as actress Kate Hudson poked fun at Anthony Scaramucci’s resignation as White House communications director on Monday.

The comedy theater tweeted a photo with Scaramucci’s face on Matthew McConaughey’s body on a poster of the popular film “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” a nod to Scaramucci leaving his position after a short amount of time.

Hudson, who starred in the film alongside McConaughey, also posted an edited version of the movie poster on her Instagram page.

Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!

Scaramucci resigned from his hole after just 11 days on the job — and just hours after former Gen. John Kelly took over as President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff.