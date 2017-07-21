× Severe threat appears to be winding down; heavy rain and flooding likely to be main concerns during the overnight hours

No severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect at this time, though Severe Thunderstorm Watch #429 remains in effect until midnight. Latest radar trends show widespread thunderstorm activity across northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. With a moisture-laden atmosphere in place, the thunderstorms are capable of producing torrential rainfall that will further aggravate the area’s already critical river flooding. In addition, with saturated area soils, flash flooding is likely.

Much of the area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through 9 am Saturday and numerous flash flood warnings remain in effect into early Saturday morning across the northern tier of Illinois counties from the Dubuque area in Jo Daviess County east to McHenry County.