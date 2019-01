× Paramedic chief retires after 41 years

CHICAGO — After decades of service, one of Chicago’s most decorated paramedic chiefs retired on Monday.

Marc Levison went to his North Side fire station for the last time on Monday as fellow paramedics and other fire officials gave him a big send-off.

Levison served the city for 41 years. His first day on the job was July 1, 1976.

Levison is a cancer survivor and a legend among paramedics.