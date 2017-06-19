× Are the Bulls trade talks involving Jimmy Butler back on again? Perhaps

CHICAGO – Fans, perhaps begrudgingly, were beginning to accept the reality of a second year with the “Big Three.”

With Jimmy Butler unlikely to be traded, Rajon Rondo’s option likely to be picked up, and Dwyane Wade probably taking his $24 million player option, the look of the Chicago Bulls next year would look a lot like the one just past.

Perhaps that could change – but it’s not the Celtics who could facilitate a move that would change the look of the franchise.

A pair of reports on Monday say the Bulls have a pair of suitors for Butler – a three-time All-Star in Chicago – have emerged just a few days away from the 2017 NBA Draft.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported that team has reached out for preliminary talks with the Timberwolves this week.

Sources: Chicago’s price for Jimmy Butler remains elevated, but Minnesota has assets and interest. Sides made preliminary contact this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Minnesota’s head coach and general manager Tom Thibodeau was Butler’s coach from 2011-2015 with the Bulls before being fired. There were reports the teams were working on a trade for the forward before the 2016 NBA Draft but a deal never materialized.

Meanwhile, Marc Stein of ESPN is reporting that the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers are in the works to bring Butler to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers, per league sources, have been working today on assembling multi-team trade scenarios to try to acquire Chicago's Jimmy Butler — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

The Cavs obviously have to rope in at least one more team to provide the assets Chicago would surely demand but, sources say, are trying. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 19, 2017

After losing to the Warriors, the Cavaliers are looking to add another piece to counter Golden State’s “Superteam” that beat them in five games in the NBA Finals.

At the moment, Butler has two more years left on his contract with the Bulls.