PITTSBURGH – Ben Zobrist’s ailing left wrist needs more time to heal.

As a result, the Cubs placed Zobrist on the 10-day D.L. before taking on the Pirates, recalling utility infielder Tommy La Stella from Triple A Iowa to fill the void.

Zobrist initially hurt his wrist swinging at pitch against the Dodgers on May 26th.

Since that time, the Cubs’ switch-hitting extraordinaire has just five base knocks in 46 at bats.