3 teens charged with attempted murder for shooting at Chicago police officers

Posted 9:56 AM, June 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:08AM, June 7, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO — Three male juveniles are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting at Chicago police officers.

Police say two 17-year-olds and a 12-year-old shot at two officers from inside a vehicle in the 100 block of West 13th Street Monday night. Neither officer was struck.

After a brief pursuit, the boys were taken in to custody in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road.

They were driving a vehicle that had been reported taken in a carjacking in Forest Park. A custodial search of one of the 17-year-old revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance.

All three juveniles are expected to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

 