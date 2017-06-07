3 teens charged with attempted murder for shooting at Chicago police officers

CHICAGO — Three male juveniles are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting at Chicago police officers.

Police say two 17-year-olds and a 12-year-old shot at two officers from inside a vehicle in the 100 block of West 13th Street Monday night. Neither officer was struck.

After a brief pursuit, the boys were taken in to custody in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road.

They were driving a vehicle that had been reported taken in a carjacking in Forest Park. A custodial search of one of the 17-year-old revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance.

All three juveniles are expected to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.