Police search for man who attempted to lure teen; WGN reporter finds him first

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police say they are looking for a man who followed and scared a 14-year-old girl as she walked home last night.

WGN News was able to locate the man who says it is a misunderstanding.

WGN also informed police about the man’s location.

It began Monday night when police say the man was following the girl around 5:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Cicero. The girl entered a McDonalds in search of help.

She told police a man 25 to 30 years old was following her and asking her questions. She called her family who called police but no arrest were made.

Surveillance video from the McDonalds shows a man walking close to the girl and talking to her. The teen says he asked for her phone number and if she wants to come to his house so they can get know each other.

WGN News took the video and a still image of the suspect to people in the area and several recognized him right away. They say he is known for harassing people and young girls.

One person knew where he lived.

WGN News rang the bell at his apartment. The man on the other end of speaker said he didn’t know what we were talking about.

WGN News asked the man to come down and see if they could help identify the person in the video.

Moments later, the man walked down from his second floor apartment in the same clothes the man in the video was wearing.

“That’s not me,” he told WGN News initially.

Then he said, “I was just talking to her.”

He continued saying he just wanted to know the bus route. He denied asking for her number or waiting outside the McDonalds for her.

“I just tried to talk to her and she didn’t want to talk back so I left her alone,” he said.

He then left the interview.

WGN News contacted police with the information and the interview.

So far, police have not been seen at the man’s apartment. Nor have the detectives call back for any additional information.