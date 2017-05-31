World’s first Nutella Cafe opens in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Nutella lovers can now head downtown for the cafe of their dreams.

The world's first Nutella Cafe opened this morning on Michigan Avenue and Lake Street near Millennium Park.

The grand opening was held at 10 a.m. and the first 400 people in line were let in. They received special Nutella Cafe Chicago jars of their favorite treat, along with croissants.

Some people arrived as early as 5 a.m. to wait for the cafe to open. The line extended around the corner.

The cafe closed after the first 400 people were served, with plans to reopen at 1 p.m.

The two-level cafe will serve all kinds of Nutella treats, and also breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This is the first restaurant owned and operated by Ferrero.

Menu items include baguettes with Nutella, hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt and Nutella, and Italian specialties.

For more information on the Nutella Cafe menu, updates, location and hours of operation visit www.Facebook.com/NutellaCafeChicago.