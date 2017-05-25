Queen Elizabeth visits victims of Manchester bombing in children’s hospital

​​

MANCHESTER, England — Queen Elizabeth II visited the Manchester Royal Infirmary and Children’s Hospital, where some of the wounded from Monday’s bombing are being treated.

Speaking to the father of an injured girl by her hospital bed, the queen said the attack was a “a very wicked thing.”

Queen Elizabeth II visited victims of the Manchester terror attack at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital today pic.twitter.com/ESYNSQFewW — CNN International (@cnni) May 25, 2017

Manchester hospitals are still treating 75 people in the aftermath of Monday’s bombing attack, including 23 in critical care, according to a statement from NHS England on Thursday.

Eight people are now arrested in connection with the deadly terror attack in Manchester Monday night.

Investigators are also looking into the possibility that the bomber met with operatives from terror groups like ISIS or al-Qaeda.