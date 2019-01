ELMHURST — A high school teacher in the western suburbs is now facing child porn charges.

Police arrested 63-year-old Greg Burgener at his home in Elmhurst Tuesday and charged him with possessing child porn. Police say they were tipped off by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

Burgener has been an English teacher at Saint Charles East High School since 1995. He’s on paid leave while the investigation continues.