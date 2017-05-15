× Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Racine and Kenosha counties until 11:15pm

UPDATE: 11:05pm

3/4 inch- diameter hail reported at Woodstock at 10:50pm as the line of storms passed through that area.

====================================

A line of thunderstorms continues east across southeast Wisconsin and extreme northeast Illinois.

Wind gusts to 57 mph were measured at the NWS office at Sulivan Wisconsin.

Wind damage to trees and power lines was reported at Loves Park, IL at 10:03 pm

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin... Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin... Eastern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until 1115 PM CDT * At 1024 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lac La Belle to near Williams Bay, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee and Brown Deer. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. &&