× Man charged with hate crime for vandalizing churches in Wheaton WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton police have arrested a man for vandalizing and burglarizing two churches. Police charged Michael Leathe with the burglary, hate crime and vandalism. Trinity Episcopal Church on West Street was vandalized and Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Blanchard was burglarized. Police say the churches were targeted. 41.886405 -88.111822 Filed in: News Share Update: Facebook

