Take a ride on the ‘Top Thrill Cubster’ coaster renamed after World Series bet

Posted 7:32 PM, May 6, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cubs fans from all over the Midwest are headed to Cedar Point - an amusement park just an hour away from Cleveland - to celebrate their team after the amusement park's signature ride was renamed to honor the World Champions.

It all started with a bet.

According to Cedar Point's head of Public Relations Tony Clark, they made a bet with Six Flags Great America that if the Cubs beat the Indians, they had to make a video singing "Go Cubs Go," AND rename one of their rides after the Cubs.

We all know what happened next.

So now you can take a ride on the "Top Thrill Cubster" at Cedar Point. It's what they call an accelerator coaster, featuring a hydraulic launch system similar to what you'd find on an aircraft carrier that's capable of rocketing riders from 0-120 miles per hour in just four seconds. The coaster then sends riders straight up at a 90 degree angle - 420' in the air. Then, you come over the top and twist straight back down to earth.

Although plenty of Cubs fans probably still feel like they're walking on air.