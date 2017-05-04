House to vote again on Obamacare repeal bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- This could be the legislative deal President Donald Trump has been looking for. He's been promising to repeal and replace sections of the Affordable Care Act since before the took office.

Two key lawmakers have reportedly changed their votes from "No" to "Yes." The men from Michigan and Missouri, were concerned the healthcare bill didn't do enough to protect people with preexisting health conditions. Republicans have settled on an amendment that would add 8 billion dollars to the deal over the next five years. That money will cover high risk folks an people with preexisting conditions. But Democrats say that's hardly enough money to cover those patients, and millions will likely lose their health benefits if the plan passes.

The American Medical Association and other prominent patient groups are still not backing this bill.

Because of the last minute changes, the nonpartisan congressional budget office has not yet had a chance to review and give feedback. Despite that, the vote is scheduled for 9 a.m.