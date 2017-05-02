Focus on Family: Under-recognized warning signs about eating disorders

Eating Recovery Center
Hotline provided on Eating Recovery Day to address questions or concerns from those who may potentially have an eating disorder, or provide their loved ones with help and guidance.
The number is (877) 411-9552.
Line will be open from 9-5pm CST - today, May 2nd.
Eating Disorder Warning Signs
Warning signs include those that are psychological and emotional, not just physical.
Sudden, dramatic weight loss or constant weight fluctuation
Constantly feeling cold – even in warm weather
Negative self-talk, especially about one’s body
Changes in mood and desire to interact with others socially
Compulsive or excessive exercising
Frequently engaging in conversation about food
Avoiding certain foods that were once loved
Unusual behaviors at meal times – practicing food rituals or avoiding meals altogether
Using the bathroom right after a meal, or other signs of physical signs purging (swollen cheeks, marks/scars on knuckles – a.k.a. “Russell’s sign”)
Evidence of hoarding food, empty food wrappers or containers, or the disappearance of large amounts of food in a short time
Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, nearly one person in the U.S. dying every hour.