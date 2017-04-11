Cubs celebrations continue with dramatic win at home opener

Posted 6:24 AM, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:52AM, April 11, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In case you were wondering, it's still really good to be a Cubs fan right now. It's difficult to foresee what could top the exhilaration of the end of last season, but Monday night's home opener was a nice reminder of the excitement of last year.

The home opener didn't end till after midnight thanks to a two hour rain delay, but it was a happy ending for those who continued to tune in, the Cubs beat the Dodgers 3-2.

Fans were on the edge of their seat when the Cubs were tied in the 9th. But Anthony Rizzo came through with the game winner.

Before the game, a World Series banner was raised at Wrigleyfield and the trophy also made an appearance.

The Cubs are off today. The ring ceremony is tomorrow night.