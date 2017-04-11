Cubs celebrations continue with dramatic win at home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In case you were wondering, it's still really good to be a Cubs fan right now. It's difficult to foresee what could top the exhilaration of the end of last season, but Monday night's home opener was a nice reminder of the excitement of last year.

The home opener didn't end till after midnight thanks to a two hour rain delay, but it was a happy ending for those who continued to tune in, the Cubs beat the Dodgers 3-2.

Fans were on the edge of their seat when the Cubs were tied in the 9th. But Anthony Rizzo came through with the game winner.

Before the game, a World Series banner was raised at Wrigleyfield and the trophy also made an appearance.

The Cubs are off today. The ring ceremony is tomorrow night.