Matt Fortuna previews a unique Final Four on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's highlight unlikely that many college basketball fans had these four teams making their way to Phoenix at the end of March.

You know what, that's OK.

With Gonzaga, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina, the 2017 Final Four gets a unique mix of teams team that many in the past cannot boast. The Bulldogs and Gamecocks are in the National Semifinals for the first time while the Ducks are in for the first time since 1939.

Meanwhile the Tar Heels enter the Final Four for a 20th time and just a year after a heartbreaking loss to Villanova in the 2016 National Championship Game.

After each team earned their trip to Phoenix, we had college basketball writer Matt Fortuna come on Sports Feed to discuss the teams with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

