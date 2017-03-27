David Schwimmer on his Friends character ‘Ross’ and playing ‘Robert Kardashian’

Actor, director and producer David Schwimmer joined WGN Morning News today!
Schwimmer has starred on the small screen, and, of course, in the iconic roll of "Ross" on the long-running hit comedy, "Friends."
He wowed critics and audiences alike as Robert Kardashian in the award winning drama, "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" with an Emmy nomination for that role.
Schwimmer is also the co-founder of Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre, where he has acted in and directed so many terrific performances.
