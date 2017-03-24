× Social media abuzz in reaction to events surrounding vote on GOP health care bill

The House was to vote on the GOP health care bill today and social media was buzzing in anticipation of the vote.

It started early with #KillTheBill trending on twitter and #PassTheBill trending in opposition.

The contentious atmosphere online was embodied at Capitol Hill, where the House continued to debate the bill.

At a Rules Committee meeting in the morning, heated words were exchanged between GOP Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon and Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Florida Democrat. Rep Hastings became frustrated with the proposal and the amendments since it failed to get the necessary votes to pass on Thursday.

Say it loud, Congressman. "I don't have to be nice to nobody when you're being nasty to poor people."#KillTheBillpic.twitter.com/qjEOJpkWV1 — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) March 24, 2017

Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, gave an impassioned speech on the house floor saying “I will oppose this bill with every breath and every bone in my body.”

There were those who fought hard in support of the GOP bill as well. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Pennsylvania, spoke passionately, saying “we have to back track on a rookie mistake made seven years ago and make it better for the American people.”

I'm proud to stand with @POTUS and the millions of Americans counting on us to keep our promise to #RepealAndReplace Obamacare! #PassTheBill pic.twitter.com/jQSiuup9sK — Rep. Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyPA) March 24, 2017

When news broke just minutes before the scheduled vote that House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled his Obamacare repeal bill from the floor, the internet erupted with reaction memes and tweets:

We go live to Paul Ryan's press conference pic.twitter.com/JfSRC0sMF8 — Boyled Goose (@50_MissionCap) March 24, 2017

84% of Americans are against this Bill. You couldn't get 84% of Americans to agree to what color the sky is. #KillTheBill — jamie (@gnuman1979) March 24, 2017

But not everyone was pleased with the plug being pulled on the bill.

It's funny how Democrats are celebrating the Ryan Care fail. Don't they realize that a FULL repeal is on the horizon now?#KillTheBill — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) March 24, 2017

According to Ryan, the focus will now be on other issues such as tax reform and immigration.