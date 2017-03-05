Jared Wyllys discusses a number of Cubs topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This won't be a year where everyone will be talking about the load of prospects heading to the major leagues this season on the North Side.

With so many making their way to the Cubs over the past few years, a still young but more veteran team is now on the field to try to repeat as World Series champions.

That doesn't mean there aren't some intriguing young players in the organization who might crack the big league club this season, not to mention the steady improvements of those returning from a title-winning 2016 season.

Jared Wyllys of BP Wrigleyville came on Sports Feed to discuss both with Josh Frydman, covering the young players who might move up and the mainstays already on the roster.

To watch Jared's segments from the show, click on the video above or below.